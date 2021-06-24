There's great excitement today at Tarmon National School outside Castlerea, as the school has won a national Agri-Aware award.

Over 2,000 schools across the country were involved in the Incredible Edibles project - a healthy eating initiative for primary schools - with Tarmon National School today being announced the overall national winner.

From growing vegetables in polytunnels to raising chicks, the entire school community has got involved in the Incredible Edibles initiative - which has been run nationally for the past 13 years by Agri-Aware.

There are almost 200 pupils enrolled in Tarmon National School, of whom about 30 are taught in a special autism unit.

Principal Kieran Dowd told Midwest News that this project involved all of the pupils - from both the mainstream and special classes.