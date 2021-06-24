Galway Senator Seán Kyne has welcomed the relaxation in the School Transport Scheme which will give transport to qualifying students attending their second nearest school.

He says it’s a significant change which gives students the opportunity to attend the school of their choice by availing of school transport even if this isn’t their nearest school.

Over the years, he says, he has come across many students for whom it made complete sense to attend a school which was marginally further away than their nearest school but because of the rules they couldn’t get transport.

He was in contact with the Department of Education on many occasions in recent years on the issue and today has welcomed the result from the Review Committee on School Transport.

The change will mean that approximately 1800 post-primary pupils can avail of school transport who would not normally be able to do so.