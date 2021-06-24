Galway Chamber is the inaugural winner of the Partnership for Business Award in the Chambers Ireland Chamber Awards 2021.

At the start of the pandemic, it focused its efforts on a business recovery programme, aiding businesses on financial and cash flow matters as well as practical issues that arose as businesses opened their doors after lockdown.

With the second wave of lockdown the Chamber realised that while information focused around finance, grants and business supports are still vital for businesses, the mental health of employers, employees and their families is hugely important also.

So it partnered with Medtronic, Laya Healthcare, Jigsaw and Yoga Mara, to provide employers and staff in the Western Region with information, support and resources focused on five areas: Work, Family, Health, Friends and Spirit.

The initiative is continuing.