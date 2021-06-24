As the CAP Reform deal is set to be wrapped up by the weekend, local Independent MEP Luke Ming Flanagan says the majority of Mayo farmers are set to benefit greatly from it.

MEP Flanagan says the European Parliament is playing hardball and is sticking to 100 percent convergence, which would result in all farmers securing the same payment per hectare regardless of their terrain. But he says the European Council is looking for a deal, closer to 85 percent.

Either way he believes, the result will benefit many farmers in Mayo, Galway and Donegal.

If 100 percent convergence is secured, Mayo farmers now receiving 221 euro per hectare payments will see that rise to 265 euro per hectare.

MEP Flanagan has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley why he believes the CAP reform deal on offer and about to be agreed, looks set to be good news for a majority of Mayo farmers..