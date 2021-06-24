The annual Westportif cycling weekend will attract cyclists from all parts of the country this weekend, and motorists and road users around the Westport area are asked to take extra caution.

Cyclists will be checking in at Westport Bike Shop on the Newport Road from 6.30 to 9pm on Friday evening.

On Saturday morning, cyclists will gather in small pods around the Quay area from 8am, and will be heading out the Leenane Road between 9 and 10am.

The cyclists will take in Aughagower, Tourmakeady, Finny, Cloughbrack, Cornamona, Maam Bridge, Leenane, Ashleigh Falls, Killeen, Louisburg and Murrisk before arriving back at the Quay at varying times on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday's event starts again the from the Quay area in Westport, taking the coast road to Rosbeg, Belclare, the Greenway in the West road, the Skate Park and finish back at the Quay.

Organisers are urging all road users to share the road and take extra caution over the weekend.