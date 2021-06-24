The HSE has opened a walk-in Covid-19 testing centre in Ballyhaunis this morning.

No appointment is needed to attend for a test at the Friary on Abbey Street.

Testing will be carried out between 11am and 7pm today and tomorrow, for people over the age of 16 who do NOT have symptoms of the virus, but would like to be tested.

Those attending have to bring photo ID and provide a mobile phone number.

Catríona Coen is the clinical lead of the Covid-19 test centre in Castlerea, and the new walk-in centre in Ballyhaunis.

She told Midwest News that the walk-in centre at the Friary has been set up following local outbreaks of the virus....