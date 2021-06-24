Mayo currently has the lowest 14-day incidence rate of Covid nationally - according to new figures.

Daily figures were unavailable since the cyber attack on the HSE, but data for the past 2 weeks has now been published.

It shows that, nationally, there were 4,485 new cases of the virus recorded over the past fortnight - including 259 new cases in Galway, 68 in Roscommon, 41 in Sligo, 29 in Mayo and 16 in Leitrim.

The national 14-day incidence rate now stands at 94 per 100,000 people.

Mayo has the lowest rate in the country at 29 per 100,000.

Limerick and Donegal have the highest rates nationally, while Roscommon and Galway are 5th and 6th highest on the list.

Roscommon's 14-day rate is 105 per 100,000 people, and it's 100 in Galway.