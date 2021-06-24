The deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn should be awarded a Mayoral reception in Galway for his work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

That's according to Galway City Councillor Alan Cheevers.

Dr Ronan Glynn is a native of Claregalway, and has served as acting CMO when Dr Tony Holohan was on leave.

The Fianna Fail Councillor believes Dr Glynn's leadership at national level deserves recognition, and he's calling on the Mayor of Galway Colette Connolly to give a mayoral reception in honour of Dr Glynn.

His call comes shortly after Dr Tony Holohan was awarded the Freedom of Dublin for his leadership throughout the pandemic.

Speaking to Midwest News, Councillor Cheevers says Dr Ronan Glynn should be recognised in his home county for his work over the past 15 months....