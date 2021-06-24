Achill Councillor Paul McNamara has hit out at Mayo County Council for interfering with Bonfire Night celebrations on the island.

23rd June marks the celebration of St John, and the tradition - which dates back years in Achill - saw families coming together, spending weeks gathering rubbish and whin bushes to prepare for the night.

However, he says the tradition this year has been severely interfered with by Mayo County Council who have invested thousands of euro in hiring private environmental officers to destroy these traditions.

The Fianna Fail Councillor took to social media to complain about the state of the bottle bins in Keel, which he described as "an absolute disgrace and disservice" to the community.

He's calling on Mayo County Council to attend to the bottle bins immediately, rather than wasting funds on "destroying" local traditions.