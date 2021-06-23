Yesterday (Tues) afternoon Mayo Mountain Rescue were tasked to assist a man walking the Western Way through the Nephin Beg mountains who was experiencing chest pains radiating out to his left arm.

The team was immediately put on standby, but given the nature of the complaint, they immediately requested urgent evacuation by the Coast Guard helicopter.

On doing so they learned that the Coast Guard had already been tasked and that Rescue 118 was already responding.

As Mayo Mountain Rescue’s first response team were making their way to the casualty’s location they learned that the Coast Guard paramedic was attending to the casualty.

Just after 1pm yesterday the casualty was airlifted to Mayo University Hospital.