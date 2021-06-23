*****************

Fishermen from across the region protested outside the Dail this afternoon over the change in EU quotas, since the start of this year, as a result of Brexit.

The 1000 strong protesters claim they can catch just 4 percent of the EU’s fish, despite Ireland owning 12 percent of the bloc’s waters.

The Irish Fishing industry is said to be at “a cliff edge”, six months after the change to EU fishing quotas were introduced.

CEO of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association Brendan Byrne called on the Irish government to intervene..

Eamon Dixon of the Erris Inshore Fishermens Association was one of the many Mayo fishermen attending today's protest in Dublin.

He spoke with Midwest News from the protest this afternoon and explained why fishermen from across the country were taking part…

Mayo Sinn Fein deputy Rose Conway Walsh met with local prototesting fishermen outside the Conventon centre this afternoon and afterwards spoke to Midwest News