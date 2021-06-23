Mayo Fianna Fail councillor Annie May Reape is the new Cathaoirleach of Ballina Municipal District.

She was unanimously elected to wear the chain of office at the AGM of Ballina Municipal District this morning and takes over at the helm from Independent councillor Seamus Weir.

There were glowing tributes from elected councillors and officials, paid to cllr Weir for his work over the past 12 months in the Ballina District area.

Independent councillor Mark Duffy was elected unopposed for the role of Leas Cathaoirleach of the District.

Speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley Cathaoirleach Reape outlined her priorities for Ballina District over the next twelve months...