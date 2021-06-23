‘Waves’ is a collection of four songs that originated during the lockdown in 2020 by Mayo’s Breda Mayock. Her background is in traditional and folk music but her more recent work transverses indie folk sounds and moves into more abstract soundscapes.

The EP ‘Waves’ will be released on the 28th June 2021 on all music streaming platforms.

Breda is a recipient of ‘Navigating a Future’, a Mayo County Council Public Art Commissionin which four professional practicing artists living in Mayo were commissioned to create artwork in response to the ongoing impact of Covid-19 and our lives going forward.

Breda is presenting ‘Waves’, a collection of songs she wrote and developed over this period. The commission provided an opportunity to research and create new work and to learn new ways of making and recording songs and was funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the Per Cent for Art Scheme. The EP release will be followed by a new audio-visual piece in July 2021.