A flotilla of over 70 fishing trawlers has taken over the River Liffey in Dublin today, as fishermen are protesting over the change in EU quotas as a result of Brexit.

The new deal will only allow Irish fishermen to catch 15 percent of the stock in Irish waters.

There's warnings the change could result in the loss of around 4,000 jobs in the sector.

Eamon Dixon of the Erris Inshore Fishermens Association is one of the Mayo fishermen attending today's protest in Dublin.

He spoke with Midwest News about the scene in Dublin this lunchtime....