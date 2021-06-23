It’s simply not acceptable that over the past ten days there have been in excess of 20 patients daily waiting on trolleys for admission to Mayo University Hospital. That’s the view of Independent Castlebar councillor Michael Kilcoyne.

The councillor who is a member of the HSE West Forum, says the figures are frightening considering that we are at the height of the summer and the overcrowding at this stage, cannot be blamed on Covid 19.

He is calling on the three TDs in Mayo who are members of the parties in government, to act for the people they represent and insist that funds are made available for an extension to the Emergency Dept of the hospital.

Cllr Kilcoyne says there appears to be government funding available at present for outdoor seating areas, greenways and other recreational facilities, all of which are needed, but nothing for the hospital and the people who are sick and need adequate services.

The councillor has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the ongoing overcrowding at MUH...