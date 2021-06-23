Belmullet Gardai have issued a warning about scam calls being received in the area today.

A number of people in the Erris region have reported receiving calls from an 087 number.

The caller purports to be from the local Garda station, and says they're calling in relation to a problem with the recipient's PPS number.

Belmullet Gardai are advising people to be on alert for these scams, and not to engage with the caller.

It comes amid growing numbers of scam calls and emails being reported across the region over recent weeks.