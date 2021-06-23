The new railings which were recently installed on a bridge near Louisburg, making it impassable for buses and large vehicles, are to be taken down.

The steel railings were erected by contractors, on behalf of Mayo County Council, on both sides of the bridge at Cregganbaun, just off the Louisburg to Lecanvey road.

This reduced the width of the bridge, preventing coaches, buses and lorries from being able to cross over the bridge, and forcing them to take a long detour.

The issue was highlighted by Westport Independent Councillor Christy Hyland, who said it was impacting on local businesses and residents.

Speaking with Midwest News today, Councillor Hyland says the council has now agreed to remove the new railings.....