A group of fishermen from Erris are among those taking part in a protest in Dublin this morning.

Over 50 trawlers from around the Irish coast sailed in convoy up the River Liffey this morning, and the fishermen will deliver a letter to the Taoiseach at the Convention Centre, protesting over a drop in quota, the impact of Brexit, and the EU Common Fisheries Policy.

Organisations have warned up to 4,000 jobs in the fishing and processing industry could be lost.