The Taoiseach has suggested the next stage of easing Covid restrictions could be delayed over concerns about the Delta variant.

The variant, first detected in India, now accounts for around one in five new Covid-19 cases being reported here.

The Health Minister also says the Delta variant of Covid-19 is a "significant problem".

Minister Stephen Donnelly says it's too soon to say if the easing of restrictions on July 5th will go ahead, and the Government will take advice on the matter from NPHET next week.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland says any delay to the reopening next month would have "catastrophic economic effects".

The group says any change to the easing of restrictions would have a financial impact on restaurants as they are preparing for a July 5th reopening for indoor dining.