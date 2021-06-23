As concerns increase about the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus, a walk-in test centre will open in Ballyhaunis tomorrow and Friday.

No appointment is needed, and anyone who does not have symptoms of the virus but would like to be tested can present themselves at the Friary between 11am and 7pm over the next two days.

The HSe says this is part of a planned rollout of walk-in test centres across the region in recent weeks.

Breda Crehan Roche, Chief Officer Community Healthcare West, told Midwest News that there are possible cases of the Delta virus currently circulating across the western counties....