A Mayo TD says he hopes to see more employers across the county taking on apprentices, as the Minister for Further Education Simon Harris has announced that the Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme has been further extended to the end of December.

The scheme provides grants of €3,000 for employers for each new apprentice registered.

So far, 49 employer applications in Co Mayo have been approved under the scheme, and FG Deputy Alan Dillon says he hopes to see many more doing so in light of the extension of the scheme....