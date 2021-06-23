A boat repair company based in Lecanvey is appealing for assistance, following a break-in at their office earlier this week.

The break-in occurred in the early hours of Monday morning at RS Marine Power Sports Ltd - a family-run business in Lecanvey and one of the leading boat repair services in the West.

It appears that, between 1.30 and 3am, a man entered the office through a window and stole a number of outboard engines and parts.

The owners have posted a CCTV video on social media, which shows the intruder making his way around the office.

He was wearing a jacket with reflective strips, and anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station at 098 - 50230.