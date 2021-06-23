The resumption of indoor dining on July 5th will depend on public health advice, according to the Taoiseach.

A number of Ministers have expressed confidence the re-opening plans can go ahead in advance of a meeting next week.

But there are concerns about the spread of the Delta variant which is being monitored by NPHET.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil last night that they will need to keep an eye on that, as they make decisions.....

Meanwhile, India has reported a new variant of coronavirus 'of concern' - with more than 20 cases detected.

It's being called locally 'Delta plus' - experts there say it's even more transmissible than the standard Delta strain.

However, health officials say the country's infection rate has fallen 90-percent from its peak.