The Ballina Athletic Track should be renamed after the late John McDonnell, the legendary American college athletics coach who passed away earlier this month at the age of 82.

That's according to Councillor John O'Hara who proposed the move at a recent Ballina Municipal District meeting, and received unanimous backing from Councillors.

John McDonnell, a native of Ardagh in north Mayo, moved to the US on an athletic scholarship as a young man, and became a track and field coaching sensation, training over 20 Olympians.

He was named national coach of the year in the US 30 times in his career, as well as receiving 49 conference coaching honours, before retiring in 2008.

Councillor John O'Hara told Midwest News that re-naming the track at Belleek after him would be a fitting tribute to Mr McDonnell, who went on to achieve huge success....