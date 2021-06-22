Gardai have today issued a renewed appeal for information into the disappearance of 33 year-old Barbara Walsh (nee Lydon), who went missing from her home in Connemara over three decades ago.

Today marks the 36th anniversary of the disappearance of the mother of seven.

On Friday the 21st of June 1985, Barbara held a party at her house in Rusheenamanagh in Carna. She was last seen at her home at 4am the following morning, and her family have not seen or heard from her since.

Gardai and Crimestoppers have now issued a fresh appeal for information, and in particular, they're appealing to the community in Carna for their assistance, as they believe individuals in that Gaeltacht community have information which may provide Barbara's family with some answers.

Gardai in Galway have been working with Barbara's family over the years to find out what happened to her, and a full case review was carried out in 2015.

A series of planned searches were also carried out at that time, and since, including searches in the area around her home in Rusheenamanagh.

Gardai say they will continue to act on any information that the public can provide with a view to finding answers for Barbara’s family, who are desperate to find their mother.

An Garda Síochána is also liaising with Interpol in this investigation, but have been unable to find any information which would indicate that Barbara Walsh left this country and travelled elsewhere.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025, and may benefit from a cash reward for supplying information.

Alternatively, Salthill Garda Station can be contacted on 091-514720, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.