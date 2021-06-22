The Taoiseach is urging people to remain vigilant, as the cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 are rising.

The strain, first detected in India, accounted for 20% of new covid cases here last week, which the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says is "concerning".

Up to 14 cases in Athlone could be linked to the Delta variant, according to the HSE.

There are concerns that people mixing outdoors on the west side of Athlone on Friday 11th June may be infected, and anyone who attended that event is urged to go for a Covid-19 test.

Taoiseach Mícheal Martin says the Government will take further advice next week from the National Public Health Emergency Team in relation to the Delta variant, and whether it will impact on plans for further lifting of restrictions - including the reopening of indoor service in pubs and restaurants from 5th July.

Meanwhile the Tanaiste says the Delta strain of Covid 19 will become the dominant variant here but there's no need to panic.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, Leo Varadkar says the Government is concerned but July's reopening remains on track for now....