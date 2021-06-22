The Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta have approved funding of up to €62,000 to develop a digital hub on Inis Meáin.

This investment will provide for a gteic hub in the new Community and Enterprise Centre that is being developed on the island at the moment.

Users of gteic@Inis Meáin will be in a position to avail of other facilities provided in the building such as meeting rooms, canteen, reception desk and shared spaces.

The facility will be designed to serve the community and businesses and to provide remote working opportunities on the Island.

The local community development organisation, Comhlacht Forbartha Inis Meáin Teo, will be responsible for the managements and running of the hub.

It will be able to facilitate entrepreneurs in various sectors and will be available for training, research and development projects.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media are the primary funding agency of the new Community and Enterprise Centre.

There are 16 gteic hubs open throughout the Gaeltacht at the moment and four of those in County Galway - gteic@Na Forbacha, gteic@An Spidéal, gteic@An Cheathrú Rua and gteic@Carna.

It is hoped that gteic@Tír an Fhia and gteic@Inis Mór will open in the weeks ahead.