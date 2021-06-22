Gardai will today renew their appeal for information into the disappearance of a woman in Galway 36 years ago.

33-year-old Barbara Walsh vanished in Carna in Connemara on this day in 1985.

In the hours before the disappearance the mother of seven along with a group of about 12 people, including two gardai came back to the Walsh family home following a get together in the pub earlier.

Ms Walsh was last sighted at around 4am the following morning and hasn't been seen since

A full review of the case was launched in January 2015. More than 100 lines of inquiry were generated and some 66 people interviewed.

A search of the lands around the Walsh's house did not provide any new evidence after a five-day dig.

Her family have said that they believe there are still people alive with direct knowledge of what happened to her.

A member of Ms Walsh family will attend today's briefing which will be conducted in Irish and repeated in English.