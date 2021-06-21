Gardai in Galway claim they raised concerns about pubs serving alcohol outside as early as May 7th.

The Justice Minister Heather Humphreys has spoken with the Attorney General and the Garda Commissioner in relation to legal issues that have arisen around serving alcohol outdoors.

Over the weekend, Gardai confirmed that licensed premises are not legally allowed to serve alcoholic drinks in outdoor dining areas that were set up due to covid restrictions, unless specifically provided for in a liquor licence obtained in court or where by-laws permit the drinking of alcohol in public.

Galway's Chief Superintendent Tom Curley says he's not trying to be a killjoy, but he has a duty to uphold the law....