Fianna Fail Councillor Paul Taylor is the new Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council.

The Gurteen based councillor was unanimously selected for the position at the AGM of Sligo County Council today.

Councillor Donál Gilroy is new Leas Cathaoirleach of the authority.

Tributes were paid today to the outgoing Cathaoirleach, Fine Gael Councillor Dara Mulvey.