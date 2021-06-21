A report published today by economist Dr. John Bradley, a former Professor with the ESRI, has found that there is a strong business case for the reopening of the railway from Galway to Mayo as part of the wider Atlantic Railway Corridor.

The 210 page report, entitled The Atlantic Railway Corridor – The Galway-Mayo Rail Link: An Appraisal, has been welcomed today by Colmán Ó Raghallaigh of West on Track. He says the findings “prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that this is a viable and urgently needed project for the economic development of the West of Ireland.”

The report shows that the project can be delivered by 2025 at a cost of €154m, which by any standard represents value for money for 50km of prime infrastructure.

West on Track is now calling on Minister Eamonn Ryan to prioritize this project as he promised to do, in September last year.

On Thursday last in the Dail, Minister Ryan indicated that the project will deliver his strategic objective of connecting the ports of Waterford and Foynes to Ballina at the same time.

Colmán insists that the Foynes project and the Galway-Mayo link should commence without delay as both are shovel-ready projects. He has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about this latest economic report that strongly favours the completion of the Western Rail Corridor.