Four events in Mayo will receive grants, as funding has been announced today for Small Scale Local Festivals & Summer Schools.

Arts Minister Catherine Martin has allocated over €96,000 for 28 events taking place across the country.

In Mayo, €5,000 has been allocated for both the Seosamh McGabhann virtual Summer School and Ballina Fringe Festival - which will include an outdoor circus show, drive-in film screening and online creative workshops.

€4,000 goes to the Bofield branch of Comhlatas for a Summer School celebrating 25 years of North Mayo Traditional Music & Song, and €2,500 for Custom House Studios for Sculpture at Westport Quay - an outdoor festival exhibition of contemporary sculpture.

In Galway, the Athenry Music, Arts & Dance Festival and and Galway Fringe Festival will receive funding under this scheme, while in Sligo, grants have been awarded for the Ballintogher Traditional Music Festival, the Yeats International Summer School and the Spilt Milk Festival.

The projects being funded this year are a mix of online and "in real life" events, being run in line with public health guidance.