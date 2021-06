It's another busy day at the Emergency Department at Mayo University Hospital, with 23 people on trolleys waiting for admission to a bed.

Elsewhere across the region, there are 19 patients on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital, 17 on trolleys at Portiuncla Hospital in Ballinasloe, and 9 at University Hospital Galway.

The Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation are reporting 307 patients on trolleys at hospitals across the country today.