47,000 people registered for a Covid-19 vaccine when the portal opened for 39 year olds yesterday.

It comes as 340,000 jabs were administered last week, with 52,000 given out on four days.

Previously the Government had set a target of 82 percent of people being offered a vaccine by the end of this month - however that target has been scrapped.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says he expects around 70 percent of adults to have received a dose before the beginning of July.