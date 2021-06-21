The Reek Sunday pilgrimage 2021 has not been cancelled but rather is being expanded throughout the month of July this year. That’s according to Fr Charlie McDonnell, the Administrator in Westport.

In keeping with Covid restrictions and regulations, the plan is to extend out the number of days that the Church services will be available at the top of Croagh Patrick.

Reek Sunday, traditionally, is the last Sunday in July, and on that single day, 8 Masses and confessions are available at the top of Mayo’s holy mountain, and thousands of pilgrims make the climb annually.

This year to avoid large gatherings, and to ensure social distancing can be maintained, Fr Charlie says they are extending the pilgrimage out over four weeks in July. From Wednesday to Saturday each week, next month, a Mass will be celebrated at the summit at 12 noon daily, and confessions will also be available.

Fr Charlie has been outlining the plan to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley this morning…