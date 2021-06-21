Seven primary and post-primary schools in Mayo are to receive funding to improve their walking and cycling infrastructure.

It’s part of the government's Safe Routes to School programme that’s being rolled out to 170 schools nationally, to make children's travels safer and tackle congestion at school gates.

The Mayo recipients for Round 1 of the programme are Brackloon NS, Carn NS, Cong NS, Davitt College, Gaelscoil Raifteirí, Scoil Iosa and St. Colman's College.

932 schools across the country have expressed interest in the scheme since March, and will be included over time on a rolling basis.

Junior Transport Minister, Hildegarde Naughton, says 15 million euro has been allocated for the first round of the project: