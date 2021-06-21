A well-known family run service station store in Roscommon Town has been confirmed as the winning location for Wednesday night’s Daily Million top prize worth €1,000,000.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at Casey’s Service Station on the Athlone Road.

The National Lottery is urging Daily Million players in Roscommon to check their tickets carefully as one lucky player has a ticket worth €1 million- and the winning ticket holder is being advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

They should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize.

Jim McCausland who works as Site Manager for Casey’s Service Station said:

“We’re absolutely blown away with the news that one of our customers came into our store on Wednesday and essentially left as a millionaire, it’s just brilliant.

"There’s a huge buzz around Roscommon Town and of course in the service station this morning and we have already had a lot of people in to check their tickets to see if they are Roscommon’s latest millionaire.

He adds: "The store is incredibly popular locally but we also have a lot of passing trade because we are on a high commuter route. We’ll be celebrating in the store today but we’ll also be reminding all of our customers to get their tickets checked to see if they are the lucky winner.

"We are a little biased and we hope that the winner is a local but whoever has that golden ticket, we wish them every luck in the world with their winnings."