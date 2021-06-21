The Minister for Further and Higher Education must intervene on a university’s plans to increase student accommodation rent.

That's according to Mayo Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers, who was commenting on University College Dublin's plans to charge students €8,059 rent for the coming academic year.

She highlighted that the cost of accommodation at UCD from 2007 to 2008 was €3,694, meaning the gradual rise to €8,059 represents a 118% increase.

The Castlebar-based politician says this will make it unrealistic for some students to attend higher level education at a time when we should be making it more accessible.

Senator Chambers told Midwest news that the Minister must intervene to ensure every student in the country has equal and affordable access to third level education.