An additional ‘pop-up’ COVID-19 testing facility will be available in Ballyhaunis this Thursday and Friday.

The pop-up site will offer free testing without appointment from 11:00am to 07:00pm at The Friary on Abbey Street.

The testing is available to those living in the area who are aged 16 and over, who do not have Covid-19 symptoms and have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last nine months.

Anyone presenting for the walk-in testing must bring a photo ID and provide a mobile phone number to get their test results.

This is part of a planned roll-out of walk-in testing in several parts of the region in recent weeks, and has been planned by the HSE Public Health West, the National Ambulance Service and is supported by Community Healthcare West.

It’s also possible to make your own appointment for testing at the existing COVID-19 test site in MacHale Park, Castlebar at: https://covid19test.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/

HSE Director of Public Health in the West, Dr Breda Smyth says that, “Making COVID-19 testing as accessible as possible is an important part of the HSE’s efforts to limit the spread of the virus. By coming forward for testing, even when you don’t have symptoms, you are helping keep COVID-19 under control. I encourage anyone in the area to take up this opportunity for testing as it will help us to contain any cases of COVID-19”.

Social distancing measures will apply as people attend for testing. If the waiting times are too long for you, you are welcome to return at another time or day.