The Rural Ireland Organisation, in conjunction with Extinction Rebellion is holding a protest outside The Department of Agriculture Offices on Friday afternoon.

Other like-minded organisations have been invited to attend the 1pm demonstration, which is being held to support reforms to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Leader of the RIO, formerly Ireland’s Future, Gerry Loftus, said they will not tolerate Government and the main farming organisations approach on CAP, which he says allows the ‘current unjust system to remain unchanged.’

The organisation hopes to raise support for the family farm model, as well as making taxpayers who fund the agribusiness system aware of how their public money is spent.

Concluding, Mr Loftus said it is their intention to see the emergence of a people's movement to save rural Ireland.