The new Mayor of Galway City Colette Connolly hopes to use her platform to make Galway a more inclusive and tolerant city.

She took over the role from City Central Councillor Mike Cubbard following her election on Friday.

The Independent Councillor is the 8th female Mayor of Galway and follows in the footsteps of her sister Catherine - Galway West TD and Leas Chean Comhairle - as they became the first siblings to have held the office.

Mayor Connolly has been telling Midwest News about her goals for her term in the office.