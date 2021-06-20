McDonald's is creating 800 new jobs across the country.

The fast food chain says the positions will be in 19 counties.

The jobs will be in restaurants nationwide, including counties Galway, Mayo, Dublin, Cork, Kerry, Sligo and Westmeath.

McDonald's says the roles are being created due to staff capacity increasing in the coming months with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says the announcement is a "welcome boost" and it's "extremely positive" to see companies like McDonald's planning for expansion and growing its workforce.

The jobs will bring the company's total workforce in Ireland to over 3,000.