The Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary has offered his congratulations to Bishop Patrick Rooke, Bishop of Tuam, Killala and Achonry, whose retirement was announced today and will take effect from October 31st this year.

Bishop Patrick has been a true pastor to his people, and he has been a strong, but gentle leader.

Among his many gifts and strengths are his warm and welcoming personality, and his great ability to be at ease in company and to put others at ease in his presence.

He is also someone who radiates the joy of the Gospel in his public role, but also in private.

Throughout his tenure in Tuam, Killala and Achonry, Bishop Patrick has always made time for, welcomed, and supported wholeheartedly everything that would allow the faithful from our respective congregations to come together to pray.

We have participated together in many ecumenical events, and Bishop Patrick and his clergy have never failed to leave a most enduring and positive impression.

Archbishop Neary says he will be forever grateful to Bishop Patrick for accepting my invitation to be present in Knock during the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis in August 2018. As a day of immense importance for the Archdiocese of Tuam, I wanted Bishop Patrick to be part of such an historic occasion as a brother and a friend.

At the time of the announcement of Bishop Patrick’s retirement, the Cathedral of the Assumption, in Tuam, is nearing the end of a major refurbishment. Bishop Patrick, and the Dean of Tuam, have once again proved themselves to be good neighbours and loyal friends by making St. Mary’s Cathedral available to the priests and parishioners of Tuam for weekday Masses and Funeral Masses. I avail of this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude for this most generous gesture.

I pray that Bishop Patrick will continue to enjoy good health as he takes a well-earned rest from his work. May the Lord, whose loyal servant Bishop Patrick has been, bless him, Alison, his wife, and their family.