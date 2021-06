The Chief Medical Officers in the Republic and the North have highlighted their 'growing concerns' with the Delta variant.

Tony Holohan and Michael McBride have appealed to the public to avoid activities that may put people at risk of contracting Covid-19.

They've also called for 'continued caution' despite low numbers of hospitalisations in both jurisdictions.

Public health expert, Professor Anthony Staines, says that's sound advice as the variant is more transmissible.