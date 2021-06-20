Half of all the houses assessed under the mica redress scheme have been recommended for demolition.

Donegal County Council originally said one in three would have to be torn down but that rate has now jumped to 50 percent, as more engineers reports are carried out.

According to the Sunday Times, government sources fear the total cost of the redress scheme could exceed 1.5 billion euro as the average costs for the homes have jumped from around 150,000 euro per house to 174,000 euro in the past three weeks.

The government has promised to improve the redress scheme following a large protest in Dublin last Tuesday.