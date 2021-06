The Covid-19 vaccine portal is now open for people in their 30s.

Those aged 35 to 39 can register for a vaccine from today.

It's expected people in that cohort will be given their jabs next month, while vaccination of people in their 20s will start in late July or early August.

HSE National Lead for the Vaccination Programme, Damien McCallion, says once you're registered, you'll get appointment details within three weeks.