Galway feminist and women’s rights campaigner Mamo McDonald has died.

Ms McDonald, a Tuam native, was a leading figure in the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) and its chair from 1982 to 1985.

She was also a former chair of the Age and Opportunity organization and in 1999 she received a People of the Year award for services to Irish women and older people.

In her youth she played camogie and tennis as a boarding pupil at the Dominican College in Sion Hill, Dublin.

She would famously credit the washing machine with bringing about the greatest change in her life and say that she and her sister never knew it wasn’t a good thing to not be a boy.

Ms McDonald died at St Anne’s Nursing Home in Ballybay on Thursday.

A mother of eleven, she is predeceased by her husband Eugene and her son Vincent and she is survived by 32 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.