Colette Connolly has been elected as the new Mayor of Galway City.

She takes over the role from City Central Councillor Mike Cubbard.

The Independent Councillor is the 8th female Mayor of Galway and follows in the footsteps of her sister Catherine - Galway West TD and Leas Chean Comhairle - as they become the first siblings to have held the office.

Meanwhile, the new Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council is Peter Keaveney.

The Ballinasloe area Fine Gael Councillor was elected, under an established voting pact, at the county council AGM held in Glenamaddy yesterday afternoon.

He’ll succeed Athenry-Oranmore area Independent Councillor James Charity in the chair.