Over 20,000 euro has been allocated for two projects in Mayo under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme.

The Ballinglen Arts Foundation will receive over 9,300 euro for a project entitled Exhibition: On a North West Shore.

The Jackie Clarke Collection Mayo County Council will receive 10,750 euro for Jackie Clarke’s Civil War collection.

Fine Gael Deputy Michael Ring welcomed the funding saying as society reopens our museums can again provide a wonderful outlet for people.