Work has started on the construction of a new Mental Health Day Hospital in Tuam.

The facility is being built at the former Bons Secours Hospital at The Grove in Tuam, which closed over 20 years ago.

The building and site was subsequently bought by the HSE, and €13 million is now being invested in transforming the building into a Mental Health Day Hospital.

Tuam-based Independent TD Sean Canney says this is a major boost in the provision of health services for Tuam and North Galway, and says it also brings back to life an iconic building in the town centre.

He's been speaking with Midwest News about the development....